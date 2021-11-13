WORCESTER (CBS) — A special tribute will be held to honor firefighter Jason Menard in Worcester on Saturday. The day marks the second anniversary of his death.
Lieutenant Menard died in the line of duty on November 13, 2019.READ MORE: Saturday Evening Storm Brings 'First Flakes Alert' For Much Of Massachusetts
A procession will move from the College of Holy Cross to the fire station where Menard served on Ladder 5.READ MORE: Community Comes Together For Fundraiser To Support Hayden Ginnetti Who Was Injured While Swimming On Nantucket
There will also be a bell ceremony and a 21-gun salute for the hero.MORE NEWS: Coronavirus In Massachusetts: Today's Developments
Menard was a husband and a father of three.