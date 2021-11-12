BOSTON (CBS) — A pair of Red Sox took some hardware on Thursday night, as Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers were both announced as Silver Slugger Award winners.
This is the fourth time that Bogaerts has won a Silver Slugger, while it is Devers' first. The Boston duo is the fourth pair of AL teammates to win the Silver Slugger Award at shortstop and third base in the same season, joining Francisco Lindor and José Ramírez with the Cleveland Indians (2017-18), Derek Jeter and Alex Rodriguez with the New York Yankees (2007-08), and Miguel Tejada and Melvin Mora with the Baltimore Orioles (2004).
Bogaerts led all American League shortstops with a .295 batting average, a .370 OBP and a .493 slugging percentage. He also led his position with 90 runs scored, 79 RBIs and 58 extra-base hits.
Bogaerts joins some pretty exclusive groups in earning his fourth Silver Slugger. Only three other Red Sox players have won the award at least four times: David Ortiz (7), Manny Ramirez (6), and Wade Boggs (6). Bogaerts is also only the fifth shortstop to win a Silver Slugger four times, joining Hall of Famers Barry Larkin (9), Cal Ripkin Jr. (8), Alex Rodriguez (7), and Derek Jeter (5).
Devers, meanwhile, took home his first Silver Slugger after hitting .279 with 38 homers and 113 RBIs. He’s the first Boston third baseman to win the award since Adrian Beltre took home the honors in 2010.
Boston has been represented on the AL Silver Slugger Team in 17 of the last 21 seasons since 2001. Red Sox players have won 48 Silver Sluggers in the award's 42 years of existence, including 10 in the last six years.
The Silver Slugger Award winners are selected in a vote by Major League coaches and managers.