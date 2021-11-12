BOSTON (CBS) — Saturday is World Kindness Day. The annual campaign to spread kindness may be extra helpful to people who have been struggling this year with the continued stress of the coronavirus pandemic.
On World Kindness Day everyone is encouraged to say or do something nice for someone else. It doesn't have to be big, a simple act can make a big impact.
Organizers have shared some ideas on how to take part. They are as easy as smiling, reaching out to family and friends, holding the door open, buying someone a coffee or meal, sharing a compliment, or sending a positive text.
'We've found that some of the simplest things are seen as the kindness, the most effective things to do," shared Kindness.org Research Director Dr. Oliver Scott Curry. "Simple things like just checking in with someone and asking how they are doing, surprising someone with their favorite things."
Kids at the Boys and Girls Club of Metrowest are encouraging kindness by painting rocks with positive messages.
The Digitial Federal Credit Union donated 1,800 "kindness rock kits" to community organizations like the Boys & Girls Club. The kindness rock project is a way to spread positive messages and fill the world with compassion and respect.
Research shows that being kind can also make us happier and healthier, reduce social anxiety, and lower blood pressure.