BOSTON (CBS) — This weekend, an outdoor skating rink and a new restaurant open at MarketStreet in Lynnfield. Also, the Boston Comedy Festival crowns a winner in Somerville and artwork will be on display through the city via South End Open Studios.

OUTDOOR SKATING RINK

The outdoor rink at MarketStreet Lynnfield is making its debut on Saturday with a kickoff event at noon that features a live DJ, treats, and giveaways.

https://marketstreetlynnfield.com

When: Monday-Tuesday & Thursday: 3–8 pm, Wednesday: 1-8pm, Friday: 3-9 pm, Saturday: 10am–9pm, Sunday: 11am–8 pm (Skating conditions and hours are weather dependent. The rink will open at 10 am on Winter Break and February Vacation days)

Where: 600 Market Street, Lynnfield

Cost: $10, free for children ages 3 and under (Skaters are permitted to bring their own ice skates. Limited skate sizes and quantities are available for rent.)

NEW RESTAURANT OPENING

Look out for a new restaurant at MarketStreet Lynnfield. Burton’s Bar & Grill will be opening its latest location in Lynnfield on Tuesday.

https://burtonsgrill.com/location/lynnfield-ma/

Hours: Monday: 11:30am-9pm, Tuesday–Thursday: 11:30am-10pm, Friday – Saturday: 11:30am-11pm

Where: 1355 Market Street, Lynnfield

COMEDY FESTIVAL

This weekend, some of the country’s most talented comedians will take the stage for a chance at being crowned the winner of this year’s Boston Comedy Festival. During the finale, two big awards will be presented — Comedian of the Year to Orny Adams and the Lifetime Achievement Award to Billy West.

https://www.bostoncomedyfest.com

When: Saturday, November 14 from 8-10pm

Where: Somerville Theater, Somerville

Cost: $25

OPEN STUDIOS

On Saturday and Sunday, check out South End Open Studios. The work of over 150 artists will be on display in six different buildings throughout the neighborhood. This includes paintings, sculptures, jewelry and wood.

useaboston.com

When: Saturday, November 13 & Sunday, November 14 from 11am-6pm

Where: Participating studios can be found here at useaboston.com

Cost: Free