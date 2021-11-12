WEATHER ALERT:Heavy Rain Friday, Followed By Potential For First Snowflakes Of Season In Massachusetts Late Saturday
By CBSBoston.com Staff
BOSTON (CBS) — Police are asking the public for help to reunite a Boston Public Schools student with her expensive saxophone.

Transit police said that on Oct. 29 at about 12:45 p.m., the 16-year-old put her school-issued saxophone down on a bench on the outbound platform at the MBTA Fields Corner station in Dorchester.

“The student turned away briefly and at that time an unknown adult male absconded with the saxophone exiting the station,” transit police said.

The agency shared photos of the “person of interest” on social media Friday.

The saxophone is worth more than $3,000. Police are asking anyone who recognizes the man to call 617-222-1050 or text 873873.

