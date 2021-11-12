BOSTON (CBS) — Police are asking the public for help to reunite a Boston Public Schools student with her expensive saxophone.
Transit police said that on Oct. 29 at about 12:45 p.m., the 16-year-old put her school-issued saxophone down on a bench on the outbound platform at the MBTA Fields Corner station in Dorchester.
“The student turned away briefly and at that time an unknown adult male absconded with the saxophone exiting the station,” transit police said.
The agency shared photos of the “person of interest” on social media Friday.
Help us reunite a 16 year old BPS student w/her saxophone valued at over 3,000 dollars. Recognize this person of interest in its theft ? Follow link for more details. #MBTA https://t.co/p52VjzusR5 pic.twitter.com/CD4kHXu3WP
— MBTA Transit Police (@MBTATransitPD) November 12, 2021
The saxophone is worth more than $3,000. Police are asking anyone who recognizes the man to call 617-222-1050 or text 873873.