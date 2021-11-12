BOSTON (CBS) — SNOW. A seemingly innocuous 4 letter word.

Also, likely the easiest way to get a New Englander’s attention this time of year and not to mention clicks on a website. NO, this is not some cheap ploy to get you to click on my blog. For the first time this year, there really is SNOW in the forecast.

Let me just start by saying we aren’t forecasting a snowstorm by any means, no need to rush out to the supermarket or dig out the snow shovels. This is more of a “first flakes alert” for those eager to see some white stuff before the real stuff arrives (no timetable on that just yet).

We have a few chances in the coming days to see flakes, let’s break down the best times and locations should you want to go snow chasing.

Saturday Night:

A quick moving frontal system sweeps through between 4-7pm. While the precipitation will only last about 30min to an hour in any one location, it could be quite dramatic. Expecting to hear reports of heavy rain in some areas, heavy sleet in others and perhaps even a rumble of thunder along with some very gusty winds. There could also be some wet snowflakes mixed in, particularly in the higher elevations of Worcester County, the Berkshires and Green/White Mountains. Chances of accumulating snow are quite low, but there is a risk of a quick coating in the Mountains and as far south as the Monadnock Region. Wind gusts as high as 40mph all along the front could cause some minor damage.

Monday Morning:

A much weaker disturbance moves through early Monday morning. This may come through completely dry for many areas with just some isolated to scattered rain and snow showers. Once again, the best chance of seeing flakes would be well to the north and west of Boston, mainly in the elevated areas.

Monday night/early Tuesday:

One final shot at an isolated flurry…this disturbance is hardly detectable on models, but enough to warrant a mention. Again, certainly nothing to be concerned with here, just one final shot at seeing first flakes, most of which would be after dark Monday.

Sorry snow lovers, that’ll have to do for now. If you are craving winter and snow, I would suggest tuning in to WBZ all next week! Each day at 5pm our weather team looks ahead to the upcoming winter, culminating with our official WBZ winter forecast on Friday.