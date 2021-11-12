QUINCY (CBS) – Students at Quincy High School say it’s been simmering for some time. On Friday, hundreds walked out of the school as part of an effort, they say, to demand more accountability from the administration on issues of racism.

“We want a new environment, we want to come to school and be safe and that teachers and staff understand us,” said student Justin Chan.

It follows the recent viral circulation of a video on social media that a student made a year ago, using racist and hateful language. “That video disgusted me, I don’t know how people can think like that,” said student Ronae Tavares.

It triggered a fight in the school this week when the student who made the video was confronted by another. Some students say it took the altercation to catch the attention of administrators.

“If there wasn’t a fight he wouldn’t have gotten into trouble,” said student Zybria Barber.

Students confronted principal Lawrence Taglieri outside of school and he offered this response. “We have a strong community, strong school, these students need to be supported,” Taglieri told reporters.

But that’s just what students say they’re not getting with a list of problems they believe need to be addressed, including a more inclusive curriculum. “Racism, homophobia, sexism, everything,” said student Amanda Goslin.

Superintendent Kevin Mulvey sent an email to parents last week saying, “It’s a major concern for all of us that these media files reflect popular culture, but the students involved lack the maturity and understanding of their impact on the school community of creating and sharing such content.”

Parent Goldie Piff says she supports her daughter’s actions and wants more from the administration herself. “Integrating more Black history is what the kids are asking for, a safe environment to go to school and learn,” said Piff.

The school is holding a series of meeting with parents, including a virtual meeting Friday afternoon and in-person at the school on Monday.