FOXBORO (CBS) — It’s not uncommon for the Patriots to work out several players during a week as Bill Belichick builds his emergency list. But Thursday’s group was a pretty unique one.

That’s because the Patriots worked out three punters, according to the NFL’s transaction wire. Former Syracuse punters Nolan Cooney and Sterling Hofricther and Corliss Waitman of South Alabama were all in Foxboro to show off their kicking skills on Thursday.

Why would the Patriots be working out punters when they have an All Pro in Jake Bailey? Does Bill Belichick love punters that much?!?

He might, but Bailey popping up on this week’s injury report likely has more to do with it. The All Pro punter was limited at practice on both Wednesday and Thursday with a right knee issue. Bailey hasn’t missed a game since being drafted by the Patriots in 2019, but Belichick always likes to be ready just in case.

Now he has some intel on a trio of available punters, in case he needs to break that glass in case of an emergency.

We’ll have a better feel for Bailey’s game status for Sunday afternoon’s tilt with the Cleveland Browns when the final injury report of Week 10 comes out Friday afternoon.

