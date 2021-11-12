FOXBORO (CBS) — Patriots running backs Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson did not practice at all this week after suffering concussion during last weekend’s win over the Panthers. But both are listed as questionable for New England’s Week 10 clash with the Cleveland Browns.

Harris and Stevenson sat out practice for the third straight day on Friday, which usually makes it highly unlikely that a player will suit up come Sunday. But now it appears that if either (or both) clears concussion protocol ahead of Sunday’s tilt, they’ll take the field against the Browns.

If either could go, that would be a giant boost for New England’s rush-heavy offense. But without their top two backs, the Patriots would be left with Brandon Bolden and J.J. Taylor out of the backfield, along with Fullback Jakob Johnson. Tight end Jonnu Smith could also take some handoffs if Josh McDaniels wants to lighten Mac Jones’ passing load against a stout Cleveland pass rush.

Bolden has been effective in short bursts this season, rushing for 108 yards on his 22 carries — good for 4.9 yards per rush attempt. He also has 189 receiving yards and a touchdown on 22 receptions. He’s played just over a quarter of New England’s offensive snaps this season.

Taylor has struggled though, and has only been active for four games. He has only 26 rushing yards on 13 carries, and just eight yards on four receptions.

In addition to Harris and Stevenson, New England return man Gunner Olszewski (concussion) and linebacker Jamie Collins (ankle) were also missing from practice for the third straight day on Friday. Collins is listed as doubtful on Friday’s injury report, while Olszewski is among the 12 players listed as questionable for New England:

P Jake Bailey, Right Knee (LP)

LB Ja’Whaun Bentley, Ribs (LP)

K Nick Folk, Left Knee (LP)

RB Damien Harris, Concussion (DNP)

WR N’Keal Harry, Knee (LP)

LB Dont’a Hightower, Ankle (LP)

G Shaq Mason, Abdomen (LP)

CB Jalen Mills, Thigh (LP)

WR Gunner Olszewski, Concussion (DNP)

TE Jonnu Smith, Shoulder (LP)

RB Rhamondre Stevenson, Concussion (DNP)

LB Kyle Van Noy, Groin (LP)

While New England’s top two running backs have a chance to play, the Browns will be without both Nick Chubb and Demetric Felton. Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski said that both players are out for Sunday’s game as they remain on the COVID-19 reserve list after testing positive earlier this week.

