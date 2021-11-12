MANCHESTER, N.H. (CBS) — Manchester Police arrested a man at a vaccine clinic on Thursday evening. It happened at the Currier Art Museum on Ash Street around 5 p.m.
At the time, several people were on the sidewalk protesting while families waiting in line near the entrance.
Police said a Jeep, driven by 37-year-old Robert McClory, of Goffstown, entered the parking lot and began going in circles at a fast speed with the floodlights on.
“The driver’s behavior was causing safety concerns for the children waiting and playing on the pavement. People in the parking lot asked the driver to leave but he swore at them, and continued to loop around the lot,” police explained in a press release.
An officer ordered the driver to stop but he was uncooperative. After refusing multiple times, he was ultimately arrested and identified.
McClory was charged with criminal trespassing and resisting arrest.