STOUGHTON (CBS) — Ikea announced this week it is raising starting wages for U.S. employees to $16 an hour, but some stores – including one in Massachusetts – are hiking pay even more.
The new starting wage for workers at Ikea in Stoughton will be $18 an hour as of Jan. 1, 2022, a spokesperson told WBZ-TV.
Ikea says the wage hike will bring the average hourly wage at the Scandinavian furniture chain to $20.
Amazon announced in September it was boosting starting wages for new hires to $18 an hour for transportation and fulfillment jobs. The Massachusetts minimum wage will rise to $14.25 in 2022, and reach $15 an hour by 2023.
Ikea also announced it is enhancing benefits to include at least five weeks of paid leave, education assistance, back-up child and adult care and "more inclusive" health care coverage.