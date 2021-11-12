BOSTON (CBS) – The state Department of Education has approved part of a Boston school’s request for remote learning days to count towards the school year requirement.
Earlier this week, the Curley School in Jamaica Plain was closed for ten academic days after 46 people tested positive for COVID-19 in 21 different classrooms.
The school department had to ask the state for a waiver in order to let the at-home learning count towards the 180 required days of the school year.
But on Friday, the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education announced it would only approve four out of the seven days requested. That means students will have to make up three of the days at the end of the school year.
Commissioner Jeff Riley said the department was in the process of working with the school to mitigate the outbreak when the school department decided to shut down.
In a letter to the mayor, superintendent and Boston School Committee, Riley wrote “It appears in the case of the Curley, a decision to close took place without appropriate consultation with DESE.”
“We are left to wonder if the whole school closure at the Curley could have been avoided if progressive interventions recommended by DESE were implemented last week, such as quarantining individual classrooms or grade levels,” Riley wrote.
“BPS is reviewing the Commissioner’s response with our partners at the Boston Public Health Commission,” a Boston Public Schools spokesperson said in a statement Friday afternoon.
The school is set to reopen November 22.