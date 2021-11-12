BOSTON (CBS) — Dr. Mallika Marshall is answering your coronavirus vaccine-related medical questions. If you have a question, email her or message her on Facebook or Twitter.

Dr. Mallika is offering her best advice, but as always, consult your personal doctor before making any decisions about your personal health.

Marcia says, “I am 65 years old and want to get the Moderna booster shot but my daughter is getting married next June. If I get the booster now, will I still be protected for June? I am willing to wait until January or so.”

I would not worry about what might happen in June 2022. I would focus on protecting yourself the best way you can now. Since you’re 65 years old, I would get a booster shot now. We’re hoping that boosters, given six months after the original mRNA vaccine series, will provide even longer protection than the original shots. We’ll know more as time goes by and will be able to give you better advice in the spring, before your daughter’s wedding approaches. Congratulations!

Bob writes, “I was vaccinated in March with the J & J vaccine. I am 69 years old with multiple medical conditions. I just had a Pfizer booster. Do I need to get another Pfizer shot to be fully protected?”

No. If you received the J&J vaccine initially, one Pfizer booster is sufficient for now. Additional boosters may be necessary in the future, but not yet.

Barbara writes, “I received the J&J vaccine from a student pharmacist. A nurse recently told me the original shot may have been administered directly into the muscle. I am concerned that I did not get any vaccine benefits from that shot. Will half a Moderna dose be an effective booster?”

Even if the injection did not go directly into your deltoid muscle, you still should have mounted an immune response to the virus. Between the initial J&J vaccine and your recent Moderna booster, you should be well protected against severe COVID. You can consult your physician, but I don’t think you should worry.

CJ writes, “I have been going to the same barber for 20 years and really like him. I am fully vaccinated with a booster. Unfortunately, this barber had COVID and does not plan to get vaccinated. Is it time for me to find a new barber?”

I think if you’re both masked and you’re fully vaccinated and boosted, you should be pretty well protected from contracting the virus, even if your barber happens to be infected at the time he’s cutting your hair. Of course, he probably has some immunity against COVID-19 since he was previously infected, but that immunity will weaken over time, and we now know that vaccination provides greater protection than prior infection.