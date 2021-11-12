BOSTON (CBS) — Boston Public Schools is holding vaccine clinics for students at five schools on Friday. While that is welcome news, some parents feel the school system should be doing more to keep kids safe.

“I know it can’t be perfect but it can be safer. And we should be doing everything that we can to make it safer and we are just not,” parent Bridget Colvin said. “How could you not have a plan if there is an outbreak? We’re in a pandemic.”

Colvin has three kids in three different Boston schools. She said weekly testing was canceled this week because of Veteran’s Day.

“When parents are relying on that safety measure, that reassurance, they aren’t getting it. Are you telling me CIC Health and DESE didn’t know there was a break on Thursday so they couldn’t plan ahead for that?”

A parent group known as Families for COVID Safety has formed. The recent outbreaks have highlighted what they see as flaws in the safety guidelines.

“My 11-year-old frequently comes home and complains because some of the kids in their class that just don’t wear masks,” Colvin said.

There is also concern about the placement of air purifiers — and how there aren’t any in cafeterias.

“That’s the area where kids’ masks are off most frequently so that would be the air quality we would be most concerned about,” said Colvin.

The parent group is pushing for outdoor lunches and other changes.

In the meantime, vaccine clinics are a welcome solution, especially with the holidays coming up.

“I’m so glad to see it. I think there should be a vaccine clinic at every Boston public school,” she said.