BOSTON (CBS) – In 1919, President Woodrow Wilson proclaimed November 11 as the first commemoration of Armistice Day, a year after the unofficial end to World War I.
In 1954, after World War II and The Korean War, November 11 became known as Veterans Day to honor American veterans of all wars.
There will be several events to observe Veterans Day in Massachusetts Thursday.
- In Boston, Governor Charlie Baker will lead a ceremony at Faneuil Hall at 10 a.m.
- The towns of Abington, Rockland, and Whitman will hold their annual Tri-Town Veterans Day parade, starting at 10 a.m. on Central Street in Abington in front of the police station.
- North Andover will hold a Veterans Day ceremony at 10 a.m. in Patriots Park on Main Street with Congressman Seth Moulton.
- The American Legion Nonantum Post 440 on California Street in Newton will make care packages for troops starting at 10 a.m.
- Weymouth will have a parade starting at 10:15 a.m. in Jackson Square.
- In Foxboro, New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft will host 30 Vietnam veterans and Gold Star wives and families for a special pinning ceremony at Gillette Stadium at 10:30 a.m.
- Quincy will hold a parade starting at 10:30 a.m. at Quincy High School’s Russell Park.
- At 10:45 a.m. in Randolph, veterans and color guards will march to the War Memorial in Crawford Square.
- Worcester’s Veterans Day parade begins at 11 a.m. at the corner of Lancaster and Grove streets.
- New Bedford will have a parade, starting at the intersection of Rockdale Avenue and Union Street, in Buttonwood Park, at 11 a.m.
- Brookline will hold a ceremony to honor veterans at the World War Monument at the Town Hall on Washington Street at 11 a.m.
- American Legion Post 133 will lay a wreath at the memorial at Wayland Town Hall at 11 a.m., honoring Wayland veterans from the Revolutionary War to the present.
- The town of Dighton will hold a ceremony at Veterans Memorial Park on Somerset Avenue at 11 a.m.
- Senator Elizabeth Warren will join the Puerto Rican Veterans Monument Square Association for their Veterans Day celebration on Washington Street in the South End at 1 p.m.
- Fall River’s Veterans Day parade will start at 1 p.m. heading west down Bedford Street to Battleship Cove.
- Veterans will be honored at a ceremony at the Ahavath Torah Congregation on Central Street in Stoughton at 2 p.m.
- Salisbury will hold a Veterans Day ceremony at 2 p.m. on the town common on Elm Street with Congressman Seth Moulton.