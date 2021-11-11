Gillette Stadium Hosting Special Pinning Ceremony For Vietnam War Veterans On Veterans DayVeterans will be honored around the country on Thursday. That includes Gillette Stadium, where the Patriots will host a special pinning ceremony for veterans of the Vietnam War.

Jayson Tatum Helps Celtics Beat Raptors, 104-88Jayson Tatum had 22 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists in the Boston Celtics' 104-88 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night.

Tennessee 'Will Hang In A Lot Longer Than Expected' Against Georgia: CBS Sports' Brian Jones Previews MatchupsCBS Sports' Brian Jones breaks down #1 Georgia-Tennessee and other important college football matchups.

Keller @ Large: NFL Fine Unlikely To Deter Aaron Rodgers' Misinformation CampaignJon Keller said Aaron Rodgers' misinformation campaign goes well beyond the confusion and hesitancy coming from other high-profile vaccine refusers.

Hurley's Picks: What Is Tom Brady's Problem With NFL's 17-Game Season?Tom Brady decided to go on a little bit of a rant against the NFL having a 17-game season this year. Let's look at that before making our picks.