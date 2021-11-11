TEWKSBURY (CBS) – A fight between players and parents during a youth hockey game in Tewksbury is under investigation. The brawl started on the ice, and parents appeared to try to break it up after going through a rink door.

Video posted on social media shows two men start shoving each other before they get into a fist fight.

“The parents got involved and that’s really where the problems started,” said Kevin Kavanagh, Executive Director of Massachusetts Hockey.

The fight broke out at the conclusion of an 18U league game on Saturday between teams from Tewksbury and Raynham. It happened at the Breakaway Ice Center.

“Fighting in youth hockey is not allowed so they’ll face the penalties that are required there, but from the parents standpoint, we have a zero tolerance policy,” Kavanagh said.

Several parents and players face indefinite suspensions and are the subjects of a police investigation.

“We have summarily suspended four individuals, two from each of the programs,” Kavanagh said.

He stresses that the incident is isolated and not a reflection of their organization.

“We have over 50,000 players in the state and they do a great job day in and day out week in and week out playing a game they love, and our volunteer base is phenomenal as well,” Kavanagh said.

Police won’t say if they’re looking into charging anyone involved, but say at least one player was injured in the brawl. He suffered a cut to the face.

Investigators do say they’ve interviewed referees and are reviewing surveillance video and videos of the fight that have been posted on social media.