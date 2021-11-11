Chase Winovich Returns To Practice For PatriotsThe Patriots got another injured player back at practice on Thursday, with Chase Winovich taking the field for the first time since late October. The news was not as good elsewhere.

Cam Newton Agrees To Deal To Return To Carolina PanthersThe Carolina Panthers don't really have a quarterback. They may be calling upon an old friend to fill the void.

Patriots Host Vietnam War Veterans For Special Pinning Ceremony At Gillette Stadium On Veterans DayVeterans will be honored around the country on Thursday. That includes Gillette Stadium, where the Patriots will host a special pinning ceremony for veterans of the Vietnam War.

WATCH: Bill Belichick's Sideline Meeting With 102-Year-Old World War II VeteranThursday is, of course, Veterans Day in America. To honor the day, NFL Films busted out a classic clip to share on Twitter.

Alex Cora Says Eduardo Rodriguez Was Tipping His PitchesEduardo Rodriguez may be among the most up-and-down pitchers in baseball. Alex Cora believes he knows why.