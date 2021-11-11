FOXBORO (CBS) — The Patriots got another injured player back at practice on Thursday.
After offensive lineman Trent Brown returned to the field on Wednesday, it was Chase Winovich's turn on Thursday. Winovich was placed on IR back on Oct. 19 with a hamstring injury.
New England now has 21 days to activate Winovich, or he reverts back to IR and is done for the season.
So that’s at least a little bit of good news for the Patriots on the injury front as the team preps for its Week 10 matchup with the Cleveland Browns at Gillette Stadium. However, there is still plenty of injury concerns to go around.
The Patriots were missing four key players at the start of Thursday's session, including running backs Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson, both of whom were placed in concussion protocol after last Sunday's win over the Panthers. Return man Gunner Olszewski (head) and linebacker Jamie Collins (ankle) were also missing on Thursday for the second straight day.
Usually, missing two days of practice is a sign that those players won’t be suiting up come Sunday. We’ll get a better picture on the status of that quartet Thursday afternoon when the Patriots release their second injury report of the week.