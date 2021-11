BOSTON (CBS) — The weather is turning colder in New England, and that means it’s time for a favorite winter activity: Ice skating outside!

Below is a list of outdoor ice rinks that are open or will be opening this season to the public in the Boston area. Click on the links for more information about each venue.

Winter Skate At Patriot Place in Foxboro

Opens Nov. 11

Adults $10; Kids 12 and under & Seniors 65+ $6

Skate rentals $5

Mon – Wed: 4:00 PM – 9:00 PM

Thu: 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Fri: 4:00 PM – 10:00 PM

Sat: 11:00 AM – 10:00 PM

Sun: 11:00 AM – 9:00 PM

MarketStreet Rink In Lynnfield

Opening Nov. 13

$10 admission; 3 and under free

Skate rentals $5

Mon-Tue: 3:00 PM — 8:00 PM

Wed: 1:00 PM — 8:00 PM

Thu: 3:00 PM — 8:00 PM

Fri: 3:00 PM — 9:00 PM

Sat: 10:00 AM — 9:00 PM

Sun: 11:00 AM — 8:00 PM

Ice Skating At The Boston Common Frog Pond

Opening Date TBA

Skaters 58 inches and taller are $6; Under is Free

Skate rentals $12 for adults; $6 for kids

Mon 10:00 AM — 3:45 PM

Tue-Thu 10:00 AM — 9:00 PM

Fri-Sat 10:00 AM — 10:00 PM

Sun 10:00 AM– 9:00 PM

Ice Skating On The Worcester Common Oval

Soft opening on Nov. 26; Grand opening at Festival of Lights Dec. 3

Skating will run through February vacation

The Rink At 401 Park (Fenway neighborhood)

Opening In November

Adults $10: Students, kids and seniors $6

Skate rentals $6

Thu-Fri: 3:00 PM — 9:00 PM

Sat: 11:00 AM — 10:00 PM

Sun: 11:00 — 8:00 PM

Skate @ Canal District In Kendall Square (Cambridge)

Opens Dec. 1

Adults $6; Kids 13 and under $1

Skate rentals $10 for adults; $6 for kids

Mon-Tue: 12:00 PM — 5:00 PM

Wed-Fri: 12:00 PM — 9:00 PM

Sat: 11:00 AM — 9:00 PM

Sun: 11:00 AM — 6:00 PM

Jack Kirrane Ice Skating Rink in Brookline

Opening Dec. 10 – March 6

$9 For Adults; $7 For Kids

Skate rentals $7

Tue & Thu: 9:30 AM — 10:30 AM and 10:45 AM — 11:45 AM

Fri: 12:00 PM — 1:00 PM and 1:15 PM — 2:15 PM and 9:00 PM — 10:00 PM

Sat-Sun: 1:15 PM — 2:15 PM and 2:30 PM – 3:30 PM and 3:45 PM to 4:45 PM

DCR Kelly Outdoor Rink in Jamaica Plain

Opening Dec. 18 – March 6

Skate rentals $3 for adults; $2 for kids

Sun-Fri: 12:00 PM — 7:30 PM

Sat: 1:00 PM — 7:30 PM