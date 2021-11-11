By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — Odell Beckham Jr. may be learning the hard way that free agency is not exactly robust when you’ve got mediocre numbers and you just forced your way off a team that’s firmly in the mix for a playoff spot in the middle of a season.

So, according to a report, Beckham is going to take his time in making his next decision.

NFL Network’s Kim Jones and Ian Rapoport reported that Beckham is now expected to take “a few days” to make his decision on where to sign.

From @RapSheet & me: Indications are that Odell Beckham Jr. is “going to take some time” to decide on his next team and that decision is “a few days away.” So, stay tuned. — Kim Jones (@KimJonesSports) November 10, 2021

Rapoport said that Kansas City, Green Bay, Seattle, New England, and New Orleans are among the teams making offers to Beckham.

“Varying degrees of economics here are at play,” Rapoport said.

From @NFLTotalAccess: The Odell Beckham Jr sweepstakes may take a while… The latest from me and @KimJonesSports 👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/Ungjy4Cgon — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 11, 2021

The 29-year-old Beckham, in his return from a torn ACL suffered last season, caught 17 passes for 232 yards and no touchdowns this year in his final six games as a member of the Cleveland Browns.

A three-time Pro Bowler (2014-16), Beckham clearly still views himself as a star receiver. The offers that have come in this week likely don’t align with that vision, thus leading to this delay.

Beckham cleared waivers on Tuesday, when no team opted to pick up both him and the $7.25 million remaining on his contract. He was free to sign with anyone on Tuesday evening, but as of Thursday morning, he remains a free agent.

The delay all but guarantees that Beckham won’t be facing the Browns this weekend as a member of the Patriots. Even if Beckham does choose to sign in New England, it will surely be too late in the week to be a part of Sunday’s game plan. The Packers do host the Browns in Week 16 on Christmas Day (in a nationally televised 4:25 p.m. window), if a big performance against his old team is something Beckham has on his priority list.

Whatever it is Beckham may be looking for, he didn’t find it in his first two days as a free agent. So, the football world waits.