BOSTON (CBS) — The long wait for Odell Beckham Jr. to choose his next team is over. OBJ is heading to L.A.

The receiver was “finalizing” a deal with the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday afternoon, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Former Browns’ WR Odell Beckham Jr is finalizing a deal with the Los Angeles Rams, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 11, 2021

Prior to that news breaking, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said that the Rams and Packers were his final choices.

Other reporters indicated that Beckham was still deciding, even after Schefter’s tweet. But Jouran Rodrigue reported that the deal with the Rams was done.

This deal is done, a source with direct knowledge said. Odell Beckham Jr will be a Los Angeles Ram. https://t.co/BeiT9Adfdi — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) November 11, 2021

The 29-year-old Beckham forced his way off the Browns roster this year, his third season in Cleveland. After suffering a torn ACL last year, Beckham caught just 17 passes for 232 yards and no touchdowns this season.

He was formally released over the weekend before going unclaimed on waivers on Tuesday. Thus began the pursuit from as many as six teams, according to reports. The Patriots, Saints, Seahawks and Packers were among those teams.

Beckham made three straight Pro Bowls to begin his career, from 2014-16. But a fractured ankle in 2017 limited him to just four games played in 2017, and he’s yet to make a Pro Bowl roster since then. He did, however, post back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons in 2018 (with the Giants) and 2019 (with the Browns).

In 13 games over the past two seasons, though, he’s caught a total of 40 passes for 531 yards and three touchdowns.