By CBSBoston.com Staff
CAMBRIDGE (CBS) – A five-story apartment building on Massachusetts Avenue in Cambridge was evacuated for a carbon monoxide alarm just around dinnertime Thursday.

The Cambridge Fire Department found elevated levels of carbon monoxide in the building. The residents were evacuated and then evaluated for carbon monoxide poisoning. The building’s heating system was shut down, and Eversource and Inspectional Services were called to the scene.

There were no injuries, and residents of the 90-plus unit building were allowed to return once the carbon monoxide readings dropped to zero.

