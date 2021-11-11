BOSTON (CBS) — Twice as many kids were homeschooled during the 2020-2021 school year than the year before, and there is new research on the pros and cons of homeschooling.
Researchers at Harvard looked at more than 12,000 children between 1999 and 2010 and found those who were homeschooled were 23% less likely to attend college than those in public school.
However, homeschooled children were more likely to volunteer, and tended to be more forgiving, and were more likely to attend religious services in young adulthood, which has been associated with a lower risk of substance use, depression, and suicide.
Parents who homeschool often cite concerns over safety, drugs, and negative peer pressure in schools, so researchers say that the gaps may be growing even wider with the rise in social media use, cyberbullying, and sexting in public schools.