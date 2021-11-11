FOXBORO (CBS) — Veterans will be honored around the country on Thursday. That includes Gillette Stadium, where the Patriots will host a special pinning ceremony for veterans of the Vietnam War.

On Thursday, the Kraft family and the New England Patriots Foundation will host 30 Vietnam veterans for the special pinning ceremony. Robert Kraft, Josh Kraft and Andre Tippett will present Vietnam veteran lapel pins to the men and women to recognize, thank and honor them for their service during the Vietnam War.

Gold Star wives and families will also be in attendance and will be recognized by the Kraft family and the Patriots Foundation.

Thursday’s ceremony is part of an initiative by United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration to present all of those who served in the Vietnam War with a lapel pin. The Patriots have joined those efforts the last several years, hosting pinning ceremonies on Veterans Day.

In 2018, the Patriots put “The Moving Wall” outside the stadium, a half-size traveling version of the Washington, D.C., Vietnam Veterans Memorial, featuring the names of over 58,000 individuals who died during the Vietnam War.

The Patriots will honor those currently serving this weekend during Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns at Gillette Stadium. The Patriots Foundation has already placed several banners outside of the stadium highlighting active duty service members.

Honor & appreciation. Before this week’s #SaluteToService game, the @PatsFoundation is recognizing local active duty service members on banners displayed around @PatriotPlace. pic.twitter.com/t8rsjH2xSu — New England Patriots (@Patriots) November 10, 2021

Tune in to Sunday’s Patriots-Browns game on WBZ-TV — the flagship station of the New England Patriots. Coverage begins at 11:30am with Patriots GameDay, kickoff is set for 1pm, and after the game switch to Patriots 5th Quarter for full reaction and analysis!