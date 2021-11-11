BOSTON (CBS) — The last of three Boston Police officers who were shot and wounded in a standoff in Dorchester this week has been released from the hospital.
Officer Michael Ridge left Boston Medical Center Thursday afternoon, where we greeted with handshakes and hugs from members of the police department.
One of the officers was released from the hospital Tuesday night, and a second was released Wednesday morning.
The suspect who was shot by officers died, police said, after the hours-long standoff on Tuesday.
At around 9:30 a.m. that day, the officers went to a triple-decker home on Ferndale Street in Dorchester for a 911 call. Acting Boston Police Commissioner Gregory Long said it was reported that a person with a gun had threatened people inside.
The neighborhood was blocked off as several officers and SWAT trucks were called in. The negotiations went on for five-to-six hours, Long said. The officers were inside the house when they were shot.
WBZ-TV’s I-Team sources said the gunman, who was in his 30’s, had a long history of mental health problems. He was convicted of assault with intent to murder in 2001, charged as a career criminal, and spent more than a decade in prison. As of Thursday afternoon, he has still not been publicly identified by police.
I-Team sources also said the officers were wearing body armor and at least two were shot in the legs.