Report: Odell Beckham Jr. Signing With Los Angeles RamsThe long wait for Odell Beckham Jr. to choose his next team is over. OBJ is heading to L.A.

SportsLine Week 10 AFC West Picks: Vikings-Chargers 'Will Be A Very Tight Game,' Says Larry HartsteinThe Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs, and Raiders all head into Week 10 with five wins, as parity rules supreme in the AFC West.

Chase Winovich Returns To Practice For PatriotsThe Patriots got another injured player back at practice on Thursday, with Chase Winovich taking the field for the first time since late October. The news was not as good elsewhere.

Cam Newton Agrees To Deal To Return To Carolina PanthersThe Carolina Panthers don't really have a quarterback. They may be calling upon an old friend to fill the void.

Patriots Host Vietnam War Veterans For Special Pinning Ceremony At Gillette Stadium On Veterans DayVeterans will be honored around the country on Thursday. That includes Gillette Stadium, where the Patriots will host a special pinning ceremony for veterans of the Vietnam War.