Bergeron Snaps Tie, Bruins Hold Off Short-Handed Ottawa 3-2Patrice Bergeron scored the tiebreaking goal late in the second period and the Boston Bruins held on to beat the short-handed Ottawa Senators 3-2 on Tuesday night.

Reports: Patriots In Contact With Odell Beckham Jr., Have Real Chance To Sign Free Agent ReceiverThe Patriots are making a push for Odell Beckham Jr.

Patriots Add QB Jarrett Stidham To Active Roster From PUP ListRemember Jarrett Stidham? If he's escaped your thoughts this year amid Mac Jones mania, you can be forgiven. But the third-year QB is officially back.

Odell Beckham Jr. Clears Waivers, Becomes Free AgentOdell Beckham Jr. passed through waivers without any team claiming him. He's now free to sign with any team he wants -- provided that team wants him, too.

Los Angeles Angels Have Reportedly Shown Interest In Eduardo RodriguezChaim Bloom said over the weekend that the Red Sox will look to sign Eduardo Rodriguez to a long-term deal this offseason. But they are not alone and will reportedly have some competition from at least one AL team.