(MARE) – Alia is a very happy and bubbly girl of Hispanic descent. She enjoys doing arts & crafts and dancing. Those who know Alia best describe her as a creative child who is eager to learn. Alia has the ability to be engaging, cooperative, and helpful. She is invested in her school work and has built positive rela-tionships with her classmates and teachers.
Legally freed for adoption, Alia would benefit from being part of a two-parent family, with or without older children in the home. The ideal family for Alia would be patient and nurturing with the ability to keep up with her active nature. Alia shares close relationships with her birth parents, who she current-ly visits with individually on a bi-weekly basis. Alia also maintains contact with her two brothers.
Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday’s Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday’s Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.