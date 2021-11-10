BOSTON (CBS) — After a long time away due to a calf injury, offensive tackle Trent Brown has returned to the practice field for the Patriots.

Brown suffered the injury in the first quarter in the first game of the season, eventually leading to a trip on injured reserve. But he was on the practice field on Wednesday, starting his 21-day clock to be added to the active roster.

It wasn’t much of a positive day on the attendance front outside of Brown, though, as five players were absent.

Matthew Judon was absent, but he announced on Instagram that his wife was having a baby this week.

Damien Harris, Rhamondre Stevenson and Gunner Olszewski — all of whom suffered concussions during Sunday’s win — were all absent from practice.

Additionally, linebacker Jamie Collins was absent on Wednesday. His absence will be explained when the injury report is released later in the day.

The Browns are dealing with issues of their own this week, with several players — including their top two running backs — testing positive for COVID-19, in addition to a number of players missing practice due to injury on Wednesday.

The following #Browns won’t practice today in prep for the #Patriots, including top 3 DEs pic.twitter.com/RI83sVVdgX — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) November 10, 2021

The Patriots host the Browns on Sunday at 1 p.m. Certainly, both teams will have some roster work to do before that game begins.