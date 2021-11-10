RAYNHAM (CBS) – A second person has died after a devastating crash involving five vehicles on Route 495 in Raynham Tuesday.
It happened around 7:15 a.m. in the northbound lanes when a Collins Crane and Rigging truck lost an axle and wheels. A pickup truck driver from the same company riding behind the truck stopped, got out of his Chevrolet Silverado pickup to get the axle and the wheels.
At that time, several other vehicles stopped on the highway as well, including a Toyota Tacoma pickup truck.
But moments later, a tractor-trailer slammed into the back of the Toyota, pushing it into the Collins truck, the Silverado and the Silverado’s driver, 57-year-old Christopher Sheppard, of East Bridgewater.
He was rushed to Rhode Island Hospital where he died Monday night, State Police said Tuesday.
The driver of the Toyota, 62-year-old Lauren Dyer, of Braintree, was also killed, She died at the scene.
A fifth car, a Volvo SUV, was also damaged.
“The investigation into the incident to determine whether criminal charges are warranted is ongoing,” State Police said Tuesday.