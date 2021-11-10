CBSN BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
REVERE (CBS) — I-Team sources tell WBZ-TV a suspect is in custody after shots were fired during a Massachusetts State Police traffic stop in Revere Wednesday. A trooper fired their gun, but no one was shot.

The traffic stop was on Shirley Avenue, and police have taped off the area. The suspect was taken into custody on Arlington Avenue in Revere a few blocks away.

A Revere police detective was hurt during a foot chase. An ambulance could be seen in the area.

State Police tweeted that units responded to Shirley Avenue “for a reported firearm discharge involving a Trooper.”

