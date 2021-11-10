REVERE (CBS) — I-Team sources tell WBZ-TV a suspect is in custody after shots were fired during a Massachusetts State Police traffic stop in Revere Wednesday. A trooper fired their gun, but no one was shot.
The traffic stop was on Shirley Avenue, and police have taped off the area. The suspect was taken into custody on Arlington Avenue in Revere a few blocks away.
A Revere police detective was hurt during a foot chase. An ambulance could be seen in the area.
State Police tweeted that units responded to Shirley Avenue “for a reported firearm discharge involving a Trooper.”
MSP units responding to Shirley Avenue area in Revere for a reported firearm discharge involving a Trooper. A suspect is in custody. This is developing; more info will be released at an appropriate time.
— Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) November 10, 2021
Stay with WBZ-TV, CBSN Boston and CBSBoston.com for the latest.