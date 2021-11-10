FOXBORO (CBS) — The Patriots continue to update their emergency list, reportedly working out a trio of defensive players on Tuesday. Linebacker Nathan Gerry, defensive back Tae Hayes and defensive end Carlo Kemp were in Foxboro to work out for the Patriots, according to ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

Gerry has the most experience of the bunch, playing in 46 games for the Philadelphia Eagles over the last four seasons. He started 12 games in 2019, and racked up 78 tackles and 2.5 sacks during the season. For his career, Gerry has 163 tackles and 3.5 sacks.

A fifth-round pick by Philly in 2017, Gerry is listed at 6-foot-2 and 216 pounds. He has not played in an NFL game since Oct. 22, 2020, spending time on IR with an ankle injury. He signed a one-year deal with the San Francisco 49ers over the offseason and signed with the team’s practice squad in September, but was released on Nov. 2.

Hayes has spent time with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Miami Dolphins, Minnesota Vikings and Arizona Cardinals since coming into the league as an undrafted free agent in 2019. He has six NFL games under his belt, but has mostly spent time on the practice squad.

Kemp went undrafted in 2021 after a four-year career at Michigan, where he was a two-time captain for the Wolverines. He signed with the Green Bay Packers after the draft, but was waived in late August.

The Patriots’ active roster is full, but the team does have a pair of open spots on their practice squad.