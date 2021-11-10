BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots have been in pursuit — at least to some extent — of Odell Beckham Jr. But the receiver may be looking elsewhere.
ESPN’s Dianna Russini reported on Wednesday morning that the free-agent receiver has his eyes on three teams, with the Patriots not included in the bunch.
Russini said that Beckham is “honing in on” the Chiefs, Saints, and Packers.
On the day in which he could make his final decision, free-agent WR Odell Beckham Jr. is honing in on the Chiefs, Packers and Saints, per league sources.
— Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) November 10, 2021
Beckham cleared waivers on Tuesday, following his release from the Browns, as teams were not eager to add his remaining $7.25 million for the rest of this season.
The Patriots reportedly reached out to Beckham, and NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport noted that there was something of a long-distance appreciation at play between Beckham and Bill Belichick. Alas, the latest reporting indicates that the Patriots are out of the mix.