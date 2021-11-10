BOSTON (CBS) — Boston Mayor-Elect Michelle Wu made her first big announcement Wednesday on how she’ll handle the situation at the troubled intersection dubbed “Mass and Cass.” The incoming mayor named the team she’s appointed to tackle the public health crisis in the area.

Wu, who said throughout her campaign that the issues of homelessness and substance abuse are a top priority, appointed former Massachusetts Commissioner of Public Health Dr. Monica Bharel as a cabinet-level senior adviser. For at least the next six months, she will lead the city’s response to public health and housing challenges.

Wu also announced that she’ll elevate Boston Public Health Commission Executive Director Dr. Bisola Ojikutu to her cabinet. Wu plans to reappoint housing chief Sheila Dillon and have Marty Martinez, who leads health and human services in the city, assist the transition as a senior adviser.

Former head of MA Public Health Monica Bahrel appointed head of Boston Mayor-elect Michelle Wu’s new cabinet to address the addiction & homelessness crises that has played out most visibly at Mass & Cass. #wbz pic.twitter.com/KTBfuRZ0Uz — Christina Hager (@HagerWBZ) November 10, 2021

“We’re going to move urgently knowing that every single day that goes by we are closer to winter, when the temperatures mean that already life-or-death situations become even more dire,” Wu said. “This is what this team will be charged with and we have an amazing number of providers and experts who have been putting forward ideas for a very long time.”

Outgoing acting Mayor Kim Janey ordered a ban on tents in the city while pledging to offer shelter alternatives to anyone forced to move. Most of the tents in the area have been removed, but Wu said public health workers are concerned that some people who were receiving services in that area are now unaccounted for. Some were placed in shelters but some may have moved to other areas in the city.

“The plan is that we need to have access to treatment without barriers, and we need to have low threshold housing available for every single person,” Wu said. “When we see a situation where someone needs services, there has to be resources available for outreach, continuous outreach, resources available to support those providers doing the work on the ground, and then to connect people with housing, with opportunity, with support and services.”