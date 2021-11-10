CBSN BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
Filed Under:Boston News, Registry Of Motor Vehicles, RMV

BOSTON (CBS) – If you need to get your car or truck inspected or renew your driver’s license or registration, you won’t be able to do it this weekend.

The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles said Wednesday there will be no online transactions and no inspections from Saturday at 1 a.m. until noon on Sunday, due to a “system migration.”

Everything is expected to be back online after noon on Sunday.

All RMV offices will be closed Thursday for Veterans Day.

CBSBoston.com Staff