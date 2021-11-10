BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 1,745 new confirmed COVID cases and 20 additional deaths in the state on Wednesday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 810,346. The total number of confirmed deaths is now 18,739.READ MORE: Acting Boston Mayor Kim Janey Delivers Farewell Address
There were 90,440 total new tests reported.READ MORE: 9 'Aussie' Shepherd Puppies Up For Adoption With The MSPCA
As of Wednesday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 2.15%.
There are 527 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness.MORE NEWS: Boston Mayor-Elect Michelle Wu Announces Team To Address 'Mass And Cass' Health Crisis
There are also 141 patients currently in intensive care.