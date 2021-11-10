BOSTON (CBS) — Jaylen Brown isn’t too concerned about the hamstring injury that will sideline him for the next week. He’s suffered hamstring injuries in the past, and this one is near the bottom of the list regarding severity.

But it’s that history of hammy issues that does have Brown somewhat concerned, and taking some new precautions and steps to make sure the ailment doesn’t become a regular thing.

Brown suffered the injury last week in Boston’s win over the Miami Heat. He felt it late in the third quarter, which unfortunately, is a familiar feeling for him. The C’s guard said Wednesday that the injury is a reaggravation of a hamstring issue that he had two seasons ago.

Brown’s hammy started barking just before the NBA halted the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He got a bit of a break as the league went on hiatus for a few months, and it went away. It was a concern at the time, but not a big problem.

Now it has popped back up, and though Brown said it’s the tamest of the hamstring injuries that he’s suffered, it will cause him to miss a few weeks of what was shaping up to be another career-year for Brown. He said Wednesday that he got in some good work with team trainers, and since it’s only a “Grade 1” strain, he feels like he’s on track for the 1-2 week return that the team announced.

“That sounds about right. Could be before then based on how today’s session went and how tomorrow’s goes. We’ll go from there,” Brown said Wednesday. “They can last longer or heal up pretty quick.”

He sounds pretty familiar with what a hamstring injury entails, and ready to try new things this time around. Brown will be taking more precautions, steps that he didn;t take when he was in his first few years in the NBA.

“This one being a recurring injury, I want to make sure I take the proper precautions to make sure I have my hamstring for the next 10-15 years and so I this isn’t an issue going forward so I don’t have to be away from the team,” said Brown.

Brown says he isn’t feeling any pain, but there is discomfort and tightness. When that goes away, he’ll know he’s ready to get back on the floor.

“Getting off the bed, out of the car, being able to run without pain,” he said. “Then the rest is how well you recover after feeling well — does it swell up or get aggravated? Those little things.”

With Brown sidelined, the Celtics will turn to Dennis Schroder to take his spot in the starting five.