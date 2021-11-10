BOSTON (CBS) – An officer was stabbed Saturday and three officers were shot Tuesday in Dorchester, leaders from different city faith groups are now asking the community to stand with Boston Police.

Catholic, Jewish, Baptist, and Muslim faith leaders calling on the people of Boston to support men and women in uniform Wednesday evening at a vigil outside St. Peter’s Church in Dorchester.

The vigil following the shooting of three Boston officers Tuesday during an hours-long stand-off in Dorchester. Another officer also recovering, after he was stabbed in the neck Saturday while responding to a domestic violence call on Ingleside street. All four officers are expected to make a full recovery.

“Most of them will never be the same, whether physically, mentally or emotionally,” Boston Police Deputy Superintendent Eddy Chrispin said.

Faith leaders calling on the importance of community policing– a system where officers patrol the same neighborhoods -with the goal of creating a stronger bond with residents.

“I encourage people of Dorchester to get to know the police in their neighborhoods, men and women, talk to them and interact with them,” Church on the Hill Co-Pastor Colin Litch said.

Both police officers and faith leaders are asking for more vocal support as they said many people do welcome Boston Police into their communities.

“Within the Black community there is general-in some instances- overwhelming support of law enforcement,” Peterson said.

“It’s important we point out to people who don’t understand that this narrative that people don’t want the police is false,” Chrispin said.