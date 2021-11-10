BOSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox extended a one-year qualifying offer to Eduardo Rodriguez over the weekend. But the team hopes to commit much more to the lefty than that one-year pact.
The Red Sox have made a multiyear offer to Rodriguez, according to MLB Insider Jon Heyman. Boston's qualifying offer to the pitcher was for one-year at $18.4 million.
Rodriguez has until Nov. 17 to accept or decline the offer, or he could also agree to a long-term deal with Boston. He'd be free to sign anywhere if he declines the offer, though teams would then have to surrender a draft pick to Boston. The Los Angeles Angels have already expressed interest in his services, according to a report.
Rodriguez, 28, is 64-39 with a 4.16 ERA and 1.313 WHIP over his six-year career with Boston. He is coming off a mixed campaign in 2021 where he went 13-8 with a career-high 4.74 ERA, after missing the 2020 season with myocarditis stemming from his battle with COVID-19. But he was fantastic in 2019, when he won 19 games to go with 213 strikeouts over 203.1 innings — all career highs for the southpaw.
For now, the Red Sox have Nathan Eovaldi, Chris Sale and Nick Pivetta making up their rotation, with Tanner Houck and Garrett Whitlock potential options for the backend.