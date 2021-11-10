Tennessee 'Will Hang In A Lot Longer Than Expected' Against Georgia: CBS Sports' Brian Jones Previews MatchupsCBS Sports' Brian Jones breaks down #1 Georgia-Tennessee and other important college football matchups.

Keller @ Large: NFL Fine Unlikely To Deter Aaron Rodgers' Misinformation CampaignJon Keller said Aaron Rodgers' misinformation campaign goes well beyond the confusion and hesitancy coming from other high-profile vaccine refusers.

Hurley's Picks: What Is Tom Brady's Problem With NFL's 17-Game Season?Tom Brady decided to go on a little bit of a rant against the NFL having a 17-game season this year. Let's look at that before making our picks.

Trent Brown Returns, But Damien Harris, Rhamondre Stevenson, Gunner Olszewski Absent From Patriots Practice

Brian Burns Thinks Mac Jones' Play Was 'Some Bull,' Wishes 'Happy Hunting' On Patriots' QBSeveral days have passed, but Panthers edge rusher Brian Burns has not cooled off about his run-in with Mac Jones from Sunday. Not even a little bit.