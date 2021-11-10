Celtics Turning To Dennis Schroder While Jaylen Brown Is SidelinedThe Celtics have a Jaylen Brown-sized hole to fill in their starting lineup for the next few weeks, with the guard sidelined with a hamstring injury. Ime Udoka is aiming to plug that hole with Dennis Schroder.

Jeremy Swayman Remains Undefeated At Home As Bruins GoaltenderJeremy Swayman has started seven games in his young career on home ice. He's won seven times ... and he's allowed just eight goals.

Patriots Reportedly Work Out Three Defensive PlayersThe Patriots continue to update their emergency list, reportedly working out a trio of defensive players on Tuesday.

Bergeron Snaps Tie, Bruins Hold Off Short-Handed Ottawa 3-2Patrice Bergeron scored the tiebreaking goal late in the second period and the Boston Bruins held on to beat the short-handed Ottawa Senators 3-2 on Tuesday night.

Reports: Patriots In Contact With Odell Beckham Jr., Have Real Chance To Sign Free Agent ReceiverThe Patriots are making a push for Odell Beckham Jr.