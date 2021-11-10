BOSTON (CBS) — As if there were ever any doubt, Boston is the best sports city in the country.

That comes according to WalletHub, which put Boston atop all other cities in a recent study to determine the best sports cities from a fan’s perspective. The company used previous rankings for individual sports along with key metrics such as performance of pro and college teams, ticket prices and fan engagement.

A total of 392 cities were compared across 50 metrics over the five major sports, and Boston came out on top overall, ahead of some of the city’s fiercest rivals. Boston also had a Top 5 ranking in football, baseball, basketball and hockey, while ranking No. 21 for soccer.

Here are Boston’s overall rankings for each individual sports:

Hockey: No. 1

Basketball: No. 2

Football: No. 3

Baseball: No. 5

Soccer: No. 21

There’s no doubt Boston has some of the most passionate hockey fans in the country, with the Bruins possessing a fanbase like few other teams and the college hockey scene a big draw in Beantown. Celtics fans are among the most fervent in the NBA, and the Patriots have been a way of life for the last two decades given the team’s absurd amounts of success. The Red Sox have taken a dip in recent years, but fans are always packing Fenway Park to see the local nine.

And soccer will be on the rise soon enough, with the New England Revolution primed for a deep playoff run after winning this year’s Supporters’ Shield and setting a new MLS record with 73 points during the regular season.

Rounding out the Top 5 in WalletHub’s Best Sports Cities rankings are Los Angeles, New York, Pittsburgh and Philadelphia.