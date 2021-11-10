BOSTON (CBS) – Acting Boston Mayor Kim Janey will deliver her farewell address Wednesday afternoon at Hibernian Hall in Roxbury.
You can watch it live on CBSN Boston in the video above at 4 p.m.
Janey is expected to talk about the progress the city has made since she took office back in March after Mayor Marty Walsh left to become Labor Secretary.
Janey, who grew up in Roxbury, was the city’s 55th mayor, but the first woman and the first person of color to hold the office.
She finished fourth in the preliminary election in September.
Mayor-elect Michelle Wu will be sworn in on Tuesday.