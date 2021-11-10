Patriots Reportedly Work Out Three Defensive PlayersThe Patriots continue to update their emergency list, reportedly working out a trio of defensive players on Tuesday.

Bergeron Snaps Tie, Bruins Hold Off Short-Handed Ottawa 3-2Patrice Bergeron scored the tiebreaking goal late in the second period and the Boston Bruins held on to beat the short-handed Ottawa Senators 3-2 on Tuesday night.

Reports: Patriots In Contact With Odell Beckham Jr., Have Real Chance To Sign Free Agent ReceiverThe Patriots are making a push for Odell Beckham Jr.

Patriots Add QB Jarrett Stidham To Active Roster From PUP ListRemember Jarrett Stidham? If he's escaped your thoughts this year amid Mac Jones mania, you can be forgiven. But the third-year QB is officially back.

Odell Beckham Jr. Clears Waivers, Becomes Free AgentOdell Beckham Jr. passed through waivers without any team claiming him. He's now free to sign with any team he wants -- provided that team wants him, too.