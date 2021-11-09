BOSTON (CBS) — Three Boston Marathon winners have completed the six Abbott World Marathon Majors. Tatyana McFadden, Daniel Romanchuk, and Marcel Hug all finished strong at the New York City Marathon on Saturday.
"The three of us combined 6 Abbott World Marathon Majors major marathons (including 2 in 24 hours-Chicago and Boston) in 9 weeks with 17 podium finishes," McFadden shared on Facebook.
Most recently, Hug won the 2021 Boston Marathon, Romanchuk won Boston in 2019, and McFadden won Boston in 2018.
The Abbott World Marathon Majors is made up of Chicago, London, Berlin, Tokyo, New York, and Boston.
Marblehead native and marathon-runner Shalane Flanagan also completed her quest to run six World Marathon Majors in 42 days.