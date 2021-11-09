CBSN BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
RAYNHAM (CBS) – Route 495 north has been shut down in Raynham after a multi-vehicle crash involving two trucks.

Massachusetts State Police said there are life-threatening injuries. There’s no word yet on what caused the crash. It appeared that a tractor-trailer hit a truck and a pickup truck.

The northbound lanes are closed between exits 19 and 22.

One lane was opened temporarily to relieve congestion. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Traffic was backed up for miles behind the crash scene on 495 in Raynham Tuesday morning. (Photo credit : @baxterca2 – Twitter)

Traffic on 495 north is backed up for miles.

