RAYNHAM (CBS) – Route 495 north has been shut down in Raynham after a multi-vehicle crash involving two trucks.
Massachusetts State Police said there are life-threatening injuries. There’s no word yet on what caused the crash. It appeared that a tractor-trailer hit a truck and a pickup truck.
The northbound lanes are closed between exits 19 and 22.
#Breaking 495 NB #Raynham shut down due to a very bad multi car crash between EX 19 & EX 22. The Ramps to 495 north from 24 NB/SB are closed. Drivers should avoid the area @wbz pic.twitter.com/u7FDWCiQnY
— Breana Pitts (@BrePWBZ) November 9, 2021
One lane was opened temporarily to relieve congestion. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.
Traffic on 495 north is backed up for miles.