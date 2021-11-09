BOSTON (CBS) — Justin Verlander has taken a major league mound just once since 2019, so the veteran righty had to show teams that he’s still got it at a showcase on Monday.
The Boston Red Sox were among the many teams to see Verlander go to work down in Florida, according to WEEI. There were nearly 20 teams on hand to watch Verlander pitch on Monday, as the 38-year-old works his way back from Tommy John surgery last September. He missed all of 2021 and hasn't seen game action since the end of the 2019 season, but the veteran impressed those on hand in Florida.
Verlander threw around 25 pitches and his fastball was in the mid-90s throughout the session. The veteran pitcher received a one-year, $18.4 million qualifying offer from the Houston Astros, but can become a free agent if he declines that offer by Nov. 17. That would mean any team that signs Verlander would have to surrender a draft pick to Houston.
But the Red Sox, like many teams, could use some starting pitching. Eduardo Rodriguez is in the same camp as Verlander after receiving a qualifying offer from Boston, and is likely heading to free agency. Boston currently has Nathan Eovaldi, Chris Sale and Nick Pivetta making up its rotation, with Tanner Houck and Garrett Whitlock a few potential arms to make up the back end.
Boston’s interest in Verlander could depend on Rodriguez’s decision. But adding a two-time Cy Young winner and World Series champ to the mix wouldn’t be a bad idea, especially considering Verlander is two years removed from going 21-6 with a 2.58 ERA and 300 strikeouts over 223 innings pitched.