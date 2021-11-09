BOSTON (CBS) — When it comes to a great landing spot for Odell Beckham Jr., Randy Moss believes the Las Vegas Raiders make a lot of sense. But if not the Raiders, the Hall of Famer can also see his former home in Foxboro being a good fit for the 29-year-old wideout.

Speaking on ESPN’s pregame show on Monday night, Moss said that he can relate to the position that Beckham is in right now. And it was a trade to the Patriots that revived Moss’ career.

“Real quick, you talked about this is his last chance. I remember them talking about me, going into my 10th year, this is my last chance. That’s the reason why I’m talking about the New England Patriots,” Moss said. “They have a young stud in Mac Jones. Josh McDaniels, Bill Belichick, and being able to keep his mind right.”

Moss was 30 years old when he was traded to the Patriots. After an underwhelming second season in Oakland (42 receptions, 553 yards, three touchdowns), a lot of people in football thought that Moss would no longer be worth the trouble of employing.

He went ahead and set a record with 23 touchdown receptions in 2007, a single-season record that still stands to this day. Moss ended up playing four seasons after 2007, recording 1,008 receiving yards in the Matt Cassel season in 2008 and recording 1,264 yards with a league-leading 13 touchdowns when reunited with Tom Brady in 2009.

A lot has changed since then — namely at the quarterback spot, which Brady no longer occupies. But Belichick remains the head coach, and McDaniels remains the offensive coordinator. That gives Moss some confidence that Beckham could use an opportunity in New England to breathe new life into his career after it stalled out in Cleveland.