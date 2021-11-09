LYNN (CBS) – A tractor-trailer driver told Lynn Police he swerved to avoid hitting a raccoon before he slammed into four cars, a utility pole and then a house early Tuesday morning.

The driver, a 29-year-old man from Rhode Island, was hauling frozen foods on Western Avenue around 4:30 a.m. when he lost control of the truck and crashed. No one was hurt. The driver, who was not identified, was cited for reckless operation of a motor vehicle.

The impact took out the front porch of a home and beams that support a second floor porch.

A hazardous material crew was called in to clean up diesel fuel that started leaking from the truck. National Grid cut the power to the entire block while the pole was replaced. A building inspector was also brought in to assess the damage to the house.

“I’ve been here 32 years and I can’t even tell you how many accidents have been on this street,” neighbor Rose Watson told WBZ-TV.

Engine Co. 10, Tower Co. 4, C-4 are currently operating at a motor vehicle accident in the area of 182 Western Ave. Although there is extensive damage to multiple vehicles and a home, there were no injuries. Westen Ave. is currently shut down until all vehicles are removed. pic.twitter.com/hB3ZWDXwAm — City Of Lynn Fire Dept. (@LynnFireDept) November 9, 2021

Western Avenue was shut down in both directions between Chestnut and Chatham streets, but re-opened around 8 a.m.