BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots are making a push for Odell Beckham Jr.

In the hours following Beckham officially clearing waivers, multiple reports surfaced indicating the Patriots had reached out to Beckham’s camp.

The Athletic’s Jeff Howe reported that the Patriots have “been in touch” with Beckham.

The Patriots have been in touch with Odell Beckham Jr.’s camp, according to a source. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) November 10, 2021

CLSN’s Evan Lazar reported that “the Patriots’ interest in Beckham is very real” and that Beckham will be seriously considering the Patriots.

The #Patriots’ interest in Beckham is very real, and I’m told they’re in the running from OBJ’s perspective too. It’s going to come down to Belichick vs. an established QB. https://t.co/Jo0yenlN74 — Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) November 10, 2021

Earlier on Tuesday, NFL Network’s Mike Giardi indicated that “important staffers” in New England believe Beckham could work within the Patriots’ offense.

I have no idea what Odell Beckham wants, aside from targets, catches and TDs, but I talked to a couple of important staffers in Foxboro and was told "he's not vintage OBJ" but still "plenty good" and "would work" in this offense. #Patriots — Mike Giardi (@MikeGiardi) November 9, 2021

The Patriots aren’t alone, obviously, in pursuit of Beckham. With multiple teams interested, and with Beckham now a free agent for the first time in his life, he’s not going to rush to make his decision.

My understanding is that free agent WR Odell Beckham Jr. will take some time and assess the best situation for him with several options still on the table, per league source. — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) November 9, 2021

All signs point to Wednesday being the day that Beckham picks his new NFL home. While he’ll have other options — in Green Bay, New Orleans, and maybe Seattle — it does seem like the Patriots are as real of an option as any.