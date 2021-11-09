CBSN BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots are making a push for Odell Beckham Jr.

In the hours following Beckham officially clearing waivers, multiple reports surfaced indicating the Patriots had reached out to Beckham’s camp.

The Athletic’s Jeff Howe reported that the Patriots have “been in touch” with Beckham.

CLSN’s Evan Lazar reported that “the Patriots’ interest in Beckham is very real” and that Beckham will be seriously considering the Patriots.

Earlier on Tuesday, NFL Network’s Mike Giardi indicated that “important staffers” in New England believe Beckham could work within the Patriots’ offense.

The Patriots aren’t alone, obviously, in pursuit of Beckham. With multiple teams interested, and with Beckham now a free agent for the first time in his life, he’s not going to rush to make his decision.

All signs point to Wednesday being the day that Beckham picks his new NFL home. While he’ll have other options — in Green Bay, New Orleans, and maybe Seattle — it does seem like the Patriots are as real of an option as any.

