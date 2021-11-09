BOSTON (CBS) — Remember Jarrett Stidham? If he’s escaped your thoughts this year amid Mac Jones mania, you can be forgiven. But the third-year QB is officially back.
The team added Stidham to the 53-man roster, after he spent the first nine weeks of the season on the physically unable to perform list.
The Patriots have officially activated QB Jarrett Stidham to their roster from PUP.
He can serve as another back-up to Mac Jones alongside veteran Brian Hoyer.
Stidham was placed on the PUP list in July due to a back injury that required surgery. He underwent that surgery at the end of July, and his activation now means he’s recovered enough to warrant a roster spot.
The 133rd overall pick (fourth round) of the 2019 draft was expected to compete with Brian Hoyer for the starting QB job after Tom Brady left, but the 2020 signing of Cam Newton interrupted that path. Stidham ended up getting in for just five appearances in 2020, completing half of his 44 passes for 256 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions. That came after a rookie season where he barely saw the field. He threw four passes in 2019, one of which was intercepted and returned for a touchdown.
The Patriots created a spot on the roster for Stidham a day earlier, when the team released offensive lineman James Ferentz. He has since cleared waivers and can sign with the Patriots’ practice squad.
Stidham joins Jones and Hoyer on the active roster, while Garrett Gilbert remains on the practice squad.