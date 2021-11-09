BOSTON (CBS) — Odell Beckham Jr. passed through waivers without any team claiming him. He’s now free to sign with any team he wants — provided that team wants him, too.

There figures to be a market for the the 29-year-old. Though he forced his exit from Cleveland, his history is sure to inspire teams to see what he can do for the remainder of the 2021 season.

NFL Network was first to report that Beckham cleared waivers.

Former #Browns WR Odell Beckham Jr has cleared waivers, per me and @MikeGarafolo. He’s a free agent for the first time in his career. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 9, 2021

The $7.25 million price tag that would have accompanied him on any waiver claim proved to be too expensive for the NFL, but the recruiting of Beckham will now begin in earnest.

Beckham caught just 23 passes for 319 yards and three touchdowns last year, before tearing his ACL. This season, he has just 17 receptions for 232 yards and no touchdowns.

In the two seasons prior — his final year with the Giants in 2018, and his first year with the Browns in 2019 — he averaged 75.5 receptions, 1,043 receiving yards and five touchdowns. Injuries limited his 2017 season to just four games, but he began his career with an average of 96 receptions, 1,374 yards and 11.7 touchdowns per season over his first three years.

Teams will surely be curious to know how much of the talent that made him a three-time Pro Bowler earlier in his career remains.

The Saints and Seahawks have perhaps generated the most buzz regarding interest in Beckham, but the Patriots and Bill Belichick should never be ruled out when a big-name player becomes available midseason.