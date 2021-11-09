FOXBORO (CBS) — The Revolution have to wait until the end of the month to kick off their 2021 postseason run. New England won’t play its first playoff match until the final day of the Conference Semis.
As Supporters' Shield winners after earning an MLS record 73 points during the regular season, the Revs earned a first-round by and home-field advantage throughout the MLS Cup Playoffs. A dozen clubs will play in Round One, but the Revolution will sit and wait for their opponent.
New England will be sitting and waiting for another three weeks, as the Revs will host the winner of New York City FC (No. 4 seed) vs. Atlanta United (No. 5 seed) on Tuesday, Nov. 30 at 7:30 pm.
The Revolution won two of their three matchups with New York during the regular season, winning 2-1 at Gillette Stadium and 3-2 at Red Bull Stadium. They lost to NYC 2-0 at Yankee Stadium in late August.
New England was 2-0 against Atlanta, winning 1-0 at Mercedes Benz Stadium and 2-1 at Gillette.
If the Revolution advance to the Eastern Conference Final, the match will be hosted at Gillette Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 4 or Sunday, Dec. 5. If New England reaches MLS Cup, the final will take place at Gillette Stadium on Saturday, December 11.