BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 1,397 new confirmed COVID cases and 24 additional deaths in the state on Tuesday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 808,601. The total number of confirmed deaths is now 18,719.
There were 63,441 total new tests reported.
As of Tuesday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 2.05%.
There are 515 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness.
There are also 143 patients currently in intensive care.